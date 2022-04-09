Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Officers responded to reports of an altercation in the 500 level at the Rogers Centre shortly before 10:30 p.m.
A woman and a man were reportedly involved in a physical altercation with several other patrons at the game, police said.
Officers attempted to separate the groups and de-escalate the situation.
The woman and man were asked to leave the stadium due to disorderly behaviour, and the woman subsequently punched an officer in the face, police said.
No injuries were reported.
On Saturday, police said a 27-year-old woman, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and being intoxicated in a public space.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
The game was the first home opener in the city since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Calgary Stampede First Nations princess to be crownedThe Calgary Stampede will be selecting this year's First Nations princess from three finalists at a ceremony scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
-
Manitoba Tory government signals looser purse strings, health money coming in budgetManitoba's Progressive Conservative government, trailing in opinion polls with an election set for next year, is signalling that its upcoming budget will pump more money into health care and offer some sort of protection against rising inflation.
-
Road work ahead: Calgary lays out construction projects on the go this yearWith more than $140 million in infrastructure investment scheduled for the construction season in Calgary this year, officials say the city is moving ahead with projects to improve movement on roads and access to many communities and businesses.
-
One person taken to hospital and cat rescued after apartment fire in London, Ont.One person was taken to hospital following an apartment building fire early Sunday morning.
-
One person dead following two-vehicle collision in Wasaga BeachOne person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach late Saturday night.
-
Ford announces $75M for Northlander train revivalOntario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney are making an announcement in Timmins on Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
Suspect reportedly breaks into Waterloo car dealership, cannabis store, fast food restaurantRegional police are looking for a suspect they say broke into a car dealership, cannabis store, and fast food restaurant all in one night.
-
Fatal Hwy. 401 crash in Puslinch, Ont. under investigationA driver involved in a crash on Hwy. 401 in Puslinch, Ont. has died.
-
Summerlicious to return to Toronto in AugustAfter a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerlicious is returning to Toronto in August.