A 34-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges in connection with a Brampton house fire that killed two men last year.

The blaze broke out at a rooming house located on Mill Street North, near Queen and Nelson streets, on the night of May 7, 2020.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

After crews were able to extinguish the fire, the bodies of two male victims were located inside the home.

Peel Regional Police officers have identified the victims to be 65-year-old Keith Powell and 59-year-old Darell Terrell. Both men were residents of Brampton.

Nine months after the deadly fire broke out, investigators announced that charges have been laid in the case.

“After a thorough investigation in collaboration with the Ontario Fire Marshal, investigators from the homicide and missing persons bureau have charged a 34-year-old woman with numerous offences,” a news release issued by police on Wednesday said.

Amanda Smith, of no fixed address, is now facing two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of arson endangering life.

The exact cause of the fire has not been released by officials.