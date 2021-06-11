Woman facing assault charge after toddler poisoned

A Regina woman has been charged with aggravated assault after police say a toddler was poisoned with ethanol and an antihistamine.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Broad Street on the evening of May 11 after a report of a toddler who had stopped breathing.

Police said officers arrived and gave the 21-month-old girl emergency medical care until EMS arrived minutes later. Officers then gathered statements from the two adults who were there and the girl’s parents, who arrived after EMS.

The toddler was transported to the hospital where investigators learned she had acute ethanol poisoning, according to RPS.

Police arrested and charged a 29-year-old woman Wednesday. Police said the woman is not the toddler’s mother.

The woman is charged with aggravated assault and administering a “noxious thing,” which police said was alcohol and Benadryl.

She made her first court appearance Wednesday.