Woman facing attempted murder charge after kitchen knife stabbing in Brandon
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A 27-year-old woman is facing a charge of attempt to commit murder after a stabbing with a kitchen knife in Brandon over the weekend.
The investigation began on Saturday around 10:20 a.m., when the Brandon Police Service received a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1500 block of Stickney Avenue.
Police allege a man was stabbed with a kitchen knife.
The female suspect was cooperative with police and arrested at the scene. Police note the suspect and victim know each other.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious upper body injuries. He continues to recover and has been released from medical care.
A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday on a charge of attempt to commit murder.
