Woman facing charges after thousands of pills seized from vehicle: Halifax police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 30-year-old woman is facing drug trafficking charges in connection with an impaired driving investigation in Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police says officers witnessed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 111 near Main Street around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the vehicle was stopped and officers determined the driver was impaired.
According to police, officers arrested the driver and approximately 3,000 non-prescription pills were seized from the vehicle.
The woman has been charged with:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
- impaired operation of a conveyance
- operating a conveyance while over 80 mg per cent
She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.
-
Moncton area tops the charts for Canada’s fastest-growing cityAs CTV News first reported Wednesday, a couple of Maritime cities are leading the country in population growth, with Moncton, N.B., at the top of the list.
-
Can companies claw back pay for 'time theft'? Lawyers react to B.C. tribunal decisionA small claims case in which a B.C. woman was ordered to reimburse her former employer for "time theft" after she was fired is not only rare, but has dangerous implications, says a labour lawyer.
-
CTV Calgary news anchor hits health battle milestoneCTV Calgary news anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw rang the bell at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre recently, signalling the end to her cancer treatment.
-
YVR grilled on December travel chaos, passengers promised better protectionThe travel chaos that erupted at Vancouver International Airport over the holidays is under scrutiny in Ottawa as federal politicians demand answers and call for better passenger protections.
-
'We’ve never really had to do this before': Smaller Maritime communities establish winter warming centresNew warming centres are open in smaller Maritime communities this winter in response to a dramatic increase in people experiencing homelessness.
-
Socializing and exercising with Scottish country dancing in BarrieAnyone looking for a way to socialize and exercise at the same time needs to look no further than the King Edward Dancers.
-
Health Sciences North forms Indigenous Health Advisory CouncilHealth advocates at Health Sciences North in Sudbury are looking for volunteers to help them improve health outcomes for Indigenous patients.
-
Months out from an election and low in polls, Manitoba premier makes changesManitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is parting ways with two senior staff she brought in not long ago, with an election slated for October.
-
UBC student critical of school after room keys and contracts stolen from residence buildingA student at the University of British Columbia feels the school could have done more to prevent hundreds of room keys and student contracts from being stolen from a residence building.