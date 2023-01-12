iHeartRadio

Woman facing charges after thousands of pills seized from vehicle: Halifax police


Halifax Regional Police headquarters is seen on Gottingen Street on June 15, 2020. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

A 30-year-old woman is facing drug trafficking charges in connection with an impaired driving investigation in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police says officers witnessed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 111 near Main Street around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle was stopped and officers determined the driver was impaired.

According to police, officers arrested the driver and approximately 3,000 non-prescription pills were seized from the vehicle.

The woman has been charged with:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • impaired operation of a conveyance
  • operating a conveyance while over 80 mg per cent

She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

