Woman facing hate-motivated assault charges in hijab-pulling attack
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa police say a 62-year-old woman is facing hate-motivated charges after a woman wearing a hijab was attacked earlier this month.
The victim was walking on Hinton Avenue near Armstrong Street the afternoon of Oct. 6 when a stranger randomly pulled her hijab off and ran away.
While police were unable to find the suspect following the initial report, she was later identified. The 62-year-old woman, whom police did not name in a press release, is now facing charges of hate-motivated assault and hate-motivated mischief.
Police said the woman was already in custody for another matter and would be in court Tuesday to face the new charges.
