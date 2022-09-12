Woman facing impaired charge after being denied service at LCBO

An Essex woman has been charged with impaired driving after she was denied service at an LCBO before getting behind the wheel.

Police say officers responded to a possible impaired driver around 3:15 p.m. Saturday that was just refused service at the Harrow store.

Police found the vehicle driving down Erie Road in Harrow and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers spoke to the driver who they determined had consumed alcohol and displayed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and brought to the police station for further testing.

A 46-year-old Essex woman has been charged with operation while impaired, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

The woman was issued a 90-day licence suspension and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say if you suspect someone is driving under the influence, call 911 to report it.