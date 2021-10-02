Woman facing impaired charge following Wallaceburg collision
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A single-vehicle crash has led to an impaired driving charge for a 36-year-old Wallaceburg woman.
Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a report of a collision on Langstaff Line around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a Honda Civic had hit a mailbox before crashing into a ditch.
Through investigation, an officer believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.
The woman was taken to police headquarters for breath tests.
Police say the Wallaceburg woman was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.
