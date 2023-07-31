Woman facing manslaughter charge in Gatineau, Que.'s 2nd homicide of 2023
A 46-year-old woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with Gatineau's second homicide of 2023.
Officers found an unconscious man in a home on rue de Pointe-Gatineau at around 10 p.m. Sunday after police were called for a fight.
The man has since died. He has been identified as Éric Madore, 49, of Val-des-Monts, Que.
Mélanie Lagrois, 46, is facing a charge of manslaughter and is due in court Monday.
Police said the owner of the home where the incident occurred is not involved and there is no familial or marital relationship between the accused and the victim.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Intervention dans une résidence de la rue de Pointe-Gatineau : L'homme retrouvé inconscient hier soir à l'arrivée des policiers est décédé. Il s'agit d'une mort suspecte. Une femme de 46 ans a été arrêtée.
L'enquête se poursuit.
➡️Il y aura une mise à jour en temps et lieu.
