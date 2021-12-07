Woman facing second-degree murder charge in connection with fatal assault: Winnipeg police

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an assault that left one man dead.

Winnipeg police said the arrest comes after an assault that happened around 11:45 a.m. on November 27. Officers found a man in his 50s at Main Street and Logan Avenue suffering from what police said was a severe upper-body injury. Officers began emergency medical care and the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

On Dec. 1, police said the man died of his injuries in hospital. He was identified as 52-year-old George Elie Houle.

Days later, on Dec. 4, investigators with the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit arrested Nancy Angela Whiteway and charged her with second-degree murder. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police said Whiteway was detained in custody.