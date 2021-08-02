Woman fatally mauled by bear in northern Alberta
Mounties say a female tree planter has been mauled to death by a bear in northern Alberta.
RCMP told CTV News they received a call just after 3 p.m. on July 31 regarding an attack in a rural area northwest of Swan Hills.
The 26-year-old woman was planting trees in the remote spot when she was attacked by what witnesses described to police as a black bear.
Mounties say a co-worker scared the bear off before calling for help.
The woman was taken by helicopter from the site to the Swan Hills airport but was pronounced dead soon after landing, according to police.
Investigators with Alberta Fish and Wildlife are also looking into the incident.
A statement by Alberta's Justice and Solicitor General office says fish and wildlife officers have set up a trail camera and traps in the area, and that they took samples from the victim's clothing for analysis to create a DNA profile of the bear.
Three black bears near the site of the attack have been located by officers who are awaiting DNA results to confirm if one of them is responsible.
With files from The Canadian Press
