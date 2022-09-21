Woman fatally stabbed in Mississauga Canadian Tire was wife of suspect, police say
Peel Regional Police have identified the woman fatally stabbed inside a Canadian Tire store in Mississauga on Monday night.
Officers were called to the store located in the area of Mavis Road and Britannia Road West, where they found a woman with stab wounds upon arrival.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A male suspect was shortly taken into police custody and was later transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 22-year-old Chandanpreet Kaur. They added that Kaur was the wife of the suspect, 26-year-old Charanjeet Singh.
He was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife of three years.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.
