Woman fatally stabbed in Moncton; three people in custody: RCMP
RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a woman early Tuesday morning in Moncton, N.B.
Cpl. Stephan Esculier said police received a disturbance call on Belleview Avenue in the city's east end at 2:45 a.m.
When they arrived, they discovered a woman had been stabbed multiple times on the street.
"She was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries," said Esculier.
A short time later, police stopped a vehicle that had been observed near the scene, in connection with the investigation. A 38-year-old woman from Fredericton, a 49-year-old man from Bloomfield Ridge, and a 28-year-old man from Storeytown, were arrested at the scene.
All three are currently in custody.
Esculier wouldn't say if the victim knew the three people who were arrested.
RCMP is asking residents or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have security footage to please reach out to them.
Tips can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
