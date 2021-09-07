Woman filmed while changing at Vaughan Mills clothing store, police say
Police have released surveillance camera images of a man they say filmed a woman while she was trying on clothes in a store at Vaughan Mills shopping mall last month.
On Aug. 13 at 3:45 p.m., a woman was inside a store at Vaughan Mills when she told police she sensed she was not alone.
“As she was trying on clothes in a change room, she noticed a man was kneeling down beside her with his mobile phone in his hand,” investigators said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “She believed he had taken a photo or a video.”
Police say they have so far been unable to identify the man, whose image was captured by several surveillance cameras in the mall, and are asking for help from the public to identify him.
He is described as being between 20 and 40 years-old, standing about six-feet-two inches tall, with a medium build.
He was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap, a Loony Tunes t-shirt, green shorts, white socks and Nike running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.
-
'It still hasn't sunk in': Coquitlam lottery winner still can't believe her luckIt took four scans of her Lotto 6/49 ticket before Violeta Santos finally believed what she was seeing.
-
Advance polls in Windsor-Essex open Friday. Here’s what you need to knowEligible Windsor-Essex residents eager to cast their ballot in the federal election can head to the advance polls on Friday.
-
Sault Ste. Marie launches fundraiser for Downtown Plaza projectThe City of Sault Ste. Marie is turning to local businesses and individuals to help pay for the proposed Downtown Plaza. It has launched a fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $600,000.
-
Councillor Markus Chambers to replace Vivian Santos as Winnipeg’s Acting Deputy MayorSt. Norbert/Seine River City Councillor Markus Chambers has been appointed as the new Acting Deputy Mayor to replace councillor Vivian Santos.
-
-
London, Ont. lawyer recalls witnessing plane hit tower in Manhattan on morning of 9/11Two decades after he witnessed the deadliest terror attack in human history, a London, Ont. lawyer still has vivid memories of Sept. 11, 2001.
-
Calgary's The Military Museums commemorates victims on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacksTwenty years ago, the world watched in shock and horror as commercial aircraft hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.
-
Michigan hospital leaders renew vaccination plea amid deathsMichigan health and business officials on Thursday renewed their plea for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, citing hospital workforce shortages, unnecessary deaths and concerns that end-of-summer travel and the return to school could fuel a surge in cases.
-
Don Martin: Trudeau lost the debate, but the voters may not notice -- or careLiberal Leader Justin Trudeau lost, but didn’t face the sort of devastating smackdown which would end his prime ministerial prospects, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.