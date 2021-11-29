Woman fined $1,050 for failing to abide by COVID-19 Public Health Act in P.E.I.
A 41-year-old woman has been issued a fine in the amount of $1,050 for failing to abide by the Public Health Act in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.
On Nov. 15, officers with the East Prince RCMP responded to a call for assistance at the Confederation Bridge COVID-19 screening facility.
According to police, a woman refused to provide information to public health staff or allow herself to be tested, as required by the Public Health Act.
The woman was charged and fined $1,050 for failing to comply with the act.
"Public Health Act measures are in place for the safety and protection of all Islanders," said Cpl. Lisa Jones with the Prince District RCMP. "We all must follow the regulations put in place by the Chief Public Health Office to help safeguard our citizens."
The P.E.I. RCMP is also reminding the public that under the current Public Health Act, government-issued proof of vaccination is required to access some businesses, venues and services, and that additional screening requirements, such as COVID-19 testing, are in place at entry points to the Island.
