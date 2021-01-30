A woman has been fined after a large group gathered to protest the province’s Public Health Orders in Regina on Saturday.

In a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said approximately 50 to 60 people attended the protest around 2 p.m.

Police said it observed apparent violations of the Public Health Order, which resulted in one woman being fined $2,800.

RPS said the event was peaceful and no arrests were made.

There have been 18 total tickets issued by Regina Police for violations of the Public Health Order since the pandemic began.