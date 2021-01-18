A woman has been fined for disobeying the public health order due to a “large” group gathering at a Regina home, according to police.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said it received a complaint of a large group of people gathered at a home in the 2000 block of Angus Street, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed there was a group of people at the residence, breaking the public health order.

Police said the resident of the home was issued a $2,800 ticket.