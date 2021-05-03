Woman fined for large gathering in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Charlottetown Police say it has fined a 19-year-old woman after officers responded to a large gathering on Pleasant Street Friday night.

At 9 p.m. on April 30, police say they responded to a complaint of a gathering that was in excess of P.E.I.’s current 10 person limit.

The 19-year-old woman was issued a $1,000 ticket for violating the Public Health Act, which prohibits personal gatherings larger than 10 people, according to police.

As of March 13, Prince Edward Island's circuit breaker measures say households can gather up to 10 individuals indoors and outdoors. The 10 people should be as consistent as possible.