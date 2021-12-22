Woman flees Saugeen Shores Police after allegedly hitting pedestrian

Just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Saugeen Shores Police were called to the Sanctuary Park Cemetery for a female driver who allegedly struck pedestrian with her vehicle and fled the scene.

Once officers located the vehicle, police activated their emergency equipment to try to stop the driver.

The female fled the scene in her vehicle at a high rate of speed, ignoring traffic controls.

The suspect vehicle was seen in Port Elgin where she failed to stop for police.

In one instance, the suspect accelerated in the direction of the police vehicle, forcing the officers to take measures to ensure a head-on collision did not occur.

Shortly after, an officer blocked the suspect's vehicle after it stopped in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

As the officer exited their car in an attempt to arrest the suspect, she again fled in her vehicle.

Another officer found the suspect's abandoned vehicle on the street, leading police to a residence where the suspect was placed under arrest.

A 35-year-old woman was charged with six offences including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and escape lawful custody.