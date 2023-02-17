iHeartRadio

Woman found after disappearing for 2 weeks


Kiarah Ashley Knox, 21, went missing earlier this month and found safe this week. (Supplied)

A 21-year-old woman who disappeared in southeast Edmonton earlier this month has been found.

Kiarah Ashley Knox was last seen near her home on Millbourne Road on Feb. 3.

The Edmonton Police Service issued a release about her disappearance on Thursday.

On Friday, EPS said she was found safe. 

