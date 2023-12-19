Woman found dead after house fire in Hanna, Alta.

Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in the town of Hanna.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Fourth Avenue West just before midnight on Monday.

They arrived to find a 40-year-old woman lying on the sidewalk in front of the home.

RCMP say the woman died from her injuries, which are believed to have been caused by the fire. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Hanna RCMP, the Hanna Fire Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Hanna is located roughly 200 kilometres northeast of Calgary.