Woman found dead at Calgary Catholic elementary school, police say

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.

At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park.

There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

"One elementary school and one preschool were put into lockdown as a precaution and parents of the students have been notified," police said in a statement.

"It is not believed any staff or students were at risk at any time."

Police say the suspect was found dead nearby and there is no risk to the public.

A Grade 5 student of the school spoke to CTV News, saying their teacher was crying and told them "someone might have died."

"She saw blood near our front door."

The situation has shocked parents whose children attend the school.

"I like to refer to Calgary and the area that we live in as a pretty benign place," said Kristi Yalbri, whose child attends John Costello. "Something like this happening so close to home is a little bothersome."

In a statement to CTV News, the Calgary Catholic School District said it is praying for all those involved in the "critical incident" that occurred prior to the start of classes.

"The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is at the school today, responding to this isolated incident. To support CPS, John Costello Catholic School is closed today, and parents/guardians have been asked to pick up their children.

"All students and staff are safe."

Police say the incident is believed to be domestic in nature and the identities of the victims will not be released.

Investigators will remain on scene near the school as they speak with witnesses and gather more information.

"This was a very traumatic event that occurred in a public place. Our victim assistance support team is engaged and is heading to the scene to speak with anyone who may be impacted by this incident."