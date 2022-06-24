Woman found dead in Brooks, Alta. apartment, suspect charged

A 35-year-old man from Brooks, Alta. has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in an apartment Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment building in the southern Alberta city shortly after 11:30 a.m. on June 22 for report of an unresponsive woman.

The woman was dead when RCMP members arrived.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Tamara Debbie Soosay of Brooks. RCMP officials have not disclosed the nature of her death.

The investigation into Soosay's death led to the arrest of 35-year-old Mat Bangoang Choap, also a resident of Brooks.

Choap remains in custody ahead of his scheduled June 27 appearance in Medicine Hat provincial court.