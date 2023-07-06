Woman found dead in Calgary park wasn't murdered, but was dumped after death

Calgary police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a southeast park earlier this week isn't criminal, but they do believe she was moved after she died.

Officers were called to Fonda Park at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday by a couple who had discovered the woman's body while out for a walk.

An autopsy completed on Wednesday determined the woman's death isn't suspicious.

She has been identified as Katherine Sekella, 35, of Calgary.

Police believe Sekella's death happened at another location, and that her body was then transported to the park.

Staff Sgt. Brad Moore says the Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating three recent cases where someone's death was likely the result of an overdose, and rather than calling 911 for help, witnesses transported and disposed of the body.

"These actions cause additional suffering to a family mourning the loss of a loved one, and as investigators, we are committed to finding them answers," Moore said.

In Canada, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose.

Moving and disposing of a body, however, can result in criminal charges being laid.

Police are pleading with anyone who has information on Sekella's death to come forward by calling police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.