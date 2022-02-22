Woman found dead in extreme cold outside of home in The Pas: RCMP

RCMP in The Pas are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of a home Monday morning.

Officers were called to the home at approximately 10:15 a.m.

According to RCMP, the 31-year-old woman had attended the home earlier in the evening, but left with an unknown male. RCMP said she was dressed for the weather, but not for the extreme temperatures reached overnight.

Officers continue to look for the man and said, “Criminality is not suspected.”

Anyone with information about the unknown man is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.