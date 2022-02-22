Woman found dead in extreme cold outside of home in The Pas: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP in The Pas are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of a home Monday morning.
Officers were called to the home at approximately 10:15 a.m.
According to RCMP, the 31-year-old woman had attended the home earlier in the evening, but left with an unknown male. RCMP said she was dressed for the weather, but not for the extreme temperatures reached overnight.
Officers continue to look for the man and said, “Criminality is not suspected.”
Anyone with information about the unknown man is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Ukrainian Manitobans brace for worst as Russian troops move into eastern UkraineUkrainian Manitobans are bracing for the worst after Russian troops were ordered into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
St. Clair College 'Polar Plunge' gets participants out in the snowThe annual Polar Plunge at St. Clair College had a different look this year.
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know itExperts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
-
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: SurveyPrices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.
-
Edmonton hospital hoping to cash in on charity cryptoThe Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (GRHF) is adding cryptocurrency to its donations roster.
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., schoolA teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacksPolice in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incidentAn 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Windsor’s recreation and culture programming grows as province moves to next reopening phaseThe City of Windsor’s says its recreation and culture openings continue to grow as the province moves to the next phase of reopening.