Woman found dead in Forest Heights alley identified
Though the autopsy for a woman found dead in a Forest Heights alley earlier this week has been completed, her cause of death isn't yet known.
Police have classified the death as suspicious for now, as homicide detectives await further testing.
On Wednesday, police identified the woman as 25-year-old Brianna Shelby Kristjanson of Okotoks.
She was found in an alley behind the 700 block of 40 Street S.E. around 9:10 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators don't believe Kristjanson's death happened in the alley, saying it's believed someone moved her body to that location.
"We still have a lot of unanswered questions," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a news release.
"We continue to ask for the public’s help from anyone who may have recently been with Kristjanson, or for any dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area so that we can establish an investigative timeline as well as determine how she ended up in the alley."
Anyone with information about Kristjanson's death is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
