Woman found dead in Pickering identified as well-known Ontario long-term care advocate

Durham police have confirmed the identity of a woman found dead in a wooded area of Pickering Sunday evening.

In a release issued Thursday, police identified the victim as 52-year-old Clarington resident Terri Johnson, otherwise known as Sparky Johnson, according to those close to her.

Police say Johnson’s body was found near Pickering Concession Road 9 and Sideline 28 at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident was initially classified as a suspicious death, however on Monday afternoon, police issued a news release confirming that they arrested and charged a 72-year-old woman in connection with Johnson's death.

On Thursday, police also confirmed the identity of the accused. Seventy-one-year-old Barbara Kennedy, a roommate of Johnson’s, has been charged with second-degree murder and interference with a dead body.

For many years prior to her death, Johnson worked as a well-known advocate for the rights of Ontario long-term care residents. She was a member of groups such as All Senior Lives Matter and Seniors for Social Action.

Jo-Anne Beggs, a fellow advocate, told CTV News Toronto over the phone that she met Johnson in Nov. 2020, one month after Beggs’ mother died in long-term care.

"She was an incredibly kind, loving and gentle person,” Beggs said. “Anyone who passes away in long-term care would be lucky to have a loving family member like her who really advocated against the atrocities."

Kim Farrell, a friend of Johnson’s, submitted a written statement to CTV News Toronto saying she was “devastated” to hear the news.

"Sparky was a tireless advocate for long-term care reform. She only ever did good for the community,” Farrell wrote.

“She was kind and generous and proud of her voice for the less fortunate seniors.”

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s a big loss,” said Carion Fenn who became friends with Johnson in November 2020.

Fenn said the pair became close quickly and she invited Johnson to serve on her board and run programs with The Carion Fenn Foundation which serves seniors.

“Anytime she’s on the phone with you she brings such a strong energy. I enjoy our conversations because it always puts me in a positive mood.”

Fenn described her as a fierce advocate for seniors. The pair first connected she said because Johnson reached out to Fenn, who also sits on a the board of Lakeridge Health, to help one of her neighbours.

“And she wouldn’t stop until she gets the help.”

Fenn said Johnson was extremely passionate and resourceful. She said she lived with paralysis on her left after stroke and made her own brace for her leg, which gave her mobility.

Fenn said a vigil is being planned to honour her life Monday March 7th at 7p.m., outside her home in Clarington on Fairway Dr.

This is the third homicide investigation of 2022 in Durham Region, according to police.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Det. Mamers of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520. ext. 5247.

With files from CP24's Chris Fox and CTV Toronto's Beth Macdonell.