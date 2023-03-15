Woman found dead in Saskatoon alleyway, police say
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A woman was found dead in an alleyway in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive on Wednesday, the Saskatoon police said.
Officers were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m., finding the body of a woman when they arrived, according to a police news release.
The major crimes and forensic identification units were brought in to investigate, and police say they now believe the death is non-suspicious.
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service will take over the investigation, with help from Saskatoon police.
