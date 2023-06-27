Woman found dead in southeast Calgary; homicide unit investigating

The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city's southeast community of Ogden.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of 18 Street S.E. just after 9 p.m. on Monday after a woman was found dead in the area.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Calgary police confirm to CTV News the woman's body was found inside a motorhome in a parking lot.

Police say a man initially taken into custody for questioning has since been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.