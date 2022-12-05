Woman found dead in southwest Calgary home, death considered suspicious

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning in a home in a southwest neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a home on Richard Court S.W., in the community of Lincoln Park, at around 9:30 a.m. after a body was discovered.

The death was deemed suspicious and an autopsy was scheduled for later this week. Police have not released the identity of the deceased or the nature of her death.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.