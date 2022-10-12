Woman found dead in Thompson apartment: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Thompson apartment.

Around 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, officers received a report of an unresponsive woman at an apartment on Cree Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 33-year-old woman who was pronounced dead. RCMP are investigating her death as a homicide.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody.

Thompson RCMP officers, the major crime services and forensic identification services are investigating.