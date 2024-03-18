Woman found dead in wooded area after vehicle found in ditch: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is investigating the sudden death of a woman from the RM of Stuartburn over the weekend.
According to Emerson RCMP, at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to a report of a missing 44-year-old woman. They said the woman was last seen leaving her home in a vehicle at approximately 4:50 a.m.
Mounties went to the home, and learned family members found her vehicle in a ditch approximately 1 kilometre away. They had searched the immediate area earlier in the day without success.
The search and rescue team, Emerson RCMP, police dog services and remotely piloted aircraft systems were called to the scene, where they found the woman’s body in a wooded area.
RCMP said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy, but said there are indications the woman may have succumbed to the elements when she wandered away from her vehicle after hitting the ditch.
RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.
-
Orleans man wants apology from officer after violent arrest which Ottawa police admit was case of mistaken identityAn Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by Ottawa police officer last month.
-
Apprenticeship program receives $1 million for additional 150 training seatsThe Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trades Certification Commission (SATCC) has received $1 million from the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Bill aiming to enshrine Canada-wide child-care system becomes lawA government bill meant to enshrine in law the Liberals' commitment to the Canada-wide early learning and child-care system — and the long-term funding needed to maintain it — received royal assent on Tuesday night.
-
Kate's photo of late Queen was doctored, agency says, as princess spotted in public for first time in monthsAnother official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales was digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second royal retouching controversy just as Kate was spotted in public for the first time in months.
-
Google funding to help Edmonton-based AI centre develop autonomous modular water treatment plantAn Edmonton-based artificial intelligence group is one of three Canadian AI entities receiving new research grants from Google Canada.
-
Edmonton to remove residential parking zones, charge fee for residential parking permitsThe city is removing a number of resident-only parking zones in Edmonton and bringing in a fee for residents in other zones who want to retain their parking permits.
-
$1.3M USD of Apple products stolen from Winnipeg warehouse: court documentsA former Winnipeg UPS employee is being accused of stealing $1.3 million USD worth of Apple products and reselling the goods.
-
Volt hockey program seeks donations to help kids take part in sportsA local charity that offers a free accessible alternative to hockey for children across Alberta is looking for help.
-
Red Deer stabbing, biting rampage finds victim in hospital, man chargedA Red Deer man has been charged with several counts of assault after a stabbing rampage that injured two men and a police officer, and saw another officer bitten.