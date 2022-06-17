Woman found dead inside northeast Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Castleridge.
Officials say police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Castleridge Drive N.E. for reports of a person in medical distress.
When emergency crews arrived, they found the body of a woman in her 20s.
"An autopsy took place today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the death is considered suspicious at this time," police said in a release.
The victim's identity is not being released at this time pending notification of the next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.
Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
