Woman found dead inside northwest Calgary home

Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northwest community of Bowness.

Police attended a home in the 7900 block of 36 Avenue N.W. in connection with an ongoing investigation.

A search found a woman's body.

"At this time, the death remains undetermined and the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 18," officials said in a statement.

Police say they've spoken with a number of witnesses, but have not shared anything else about the investigation, including the victim's identity.

Residents in the area told CTV News that the woman had lived in the area for a long time.

"Longer than I've been living here – pre-2005," said one man who did not want to give his name.

"It's sad when anyone dies."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips