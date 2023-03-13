Woman found dead inside tent after fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

A woman was found dead in Vancouver Sunday night after a fire broke out at the Hastings Street encampment.

Firefighters discovered a body inside a tent that was engulfed in flames near Hastings and Main streets around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

“The cause of death remains under investigation. Evidence indicates the woman died prior to the fire starting,” reads a statement issued Monday morning by the Vancouver Police Department.

BC Coroners Service is working with Vancouver police to identify the woman.

Last July, Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry issued an order for the city to remove all tents and structures on Hastings Street between Main and Carrall streets, citing safety concerns.

“Should a fire occur in the area in its current condition, it would be catastrophic, putting lives at risk and jeopardizing hundreds of units of much-needed housing,” the city wrote on its website.

A spokesperson for the city says 74 structures remain in the area as of March 7—down from 180 at its peak in August.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.