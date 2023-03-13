Woman found dead inside tent after fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A woman was found dead in Vancouver Sunday night after a fire broke out at the Hastings Street encampment.
Firefighters discovered a body inside a tent that was engulfed in flames near Hastings and Main streets around 5:30 p.m., according to police.
“The cause of death remains under investigation. Evidence indicates the woman died prior to the fire starting,” reads a statement issued Monday morning by the Vancouver Police Department.
BC Coroners Service is working with Vancouver police to identify the woman.
Last July, Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry issued an order for the city to remove all tents and structures on Hastings Street between Main and Carrall streets, citing safety concerns.
“Should a fire occur in the area in its current condition, it would be catastrophic, putting lives at risk and jeopardizing hundreds of units of much-needed housing,” the city wrote on its website.
A spokesperson for the city says 74 structures remain in the area as of March 7—down from 180 at its peak in August.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motelA suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.
-
Building permits suspended in Stayner due to future water shortageClearview Township will not be issuing permits for any structures in Stayner due to low water capacity for new developments.
-
Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assaultA teacher at a Kingston high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the school board said Tuesday evening.
-
Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victimPolice say that they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire in Durham earlier this month.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
-
Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decadesFrom its jam packed to-go containers to its affordable food prices, Kent’s Kitchen has been a staple in Chinatown for decades.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assaultThree boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
-
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec BaldwinA special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.