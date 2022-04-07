Woman found dead on ground outside Ouellette Avenue apartment: Windsor police
Windsor police have launched an active death investigation after a woman was found laying on the ground outside of an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue.
Officers attended the south side of an apartment building in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a female laying on the ground. When officers arrived, they located a deceased female.
Police are seeking information and video from the public.
Major Crime Unit investigators and officers will be in and around the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue as part of the investigation and will be canvassing the area for witnesses and video.
At this time no further information will be released. The is in its initial stages.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
