Woman found dead on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack, RCMP investigating
The death of a woman on a highway in Chilliwack early Monday is being investigated, and police are appealing for dash cam video from the area where she was found.
Chilliwack RCMP received a report around 3:15 a.m. that a person was lying in the travel portion of Highway 1 at Vedder Road, according to a statement.
“Police arrived to locate a female deceased on the roadway,” Mounties wrote Monday.
The subsequent investigation shut down all eastbound lanes at Vedder Road, which reopened around 7:45 a.m., according to social media posts by DriveBC.
Pending next of kin notification, police say no further details about the woman are being released at this time.
They’re urging anyone who was in the area of the highway near the Vedder Road overpass during the early morning hours of Monday, or anyone with dash cam video, to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file number 2023-35764.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
