Woman found deceased in GTA home, murder charge laid

A 34-year-old woman from Whitby has been pronounced deceased in what Durham police say is the 12th homicide of 2023.

Police say that at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, a man attended a police station in Whitby to speak with officers. Following this conversation, officers attended a home on Kressman Court and located a woman who was not breathing. Life-saving measures were performed, but the woman was pronounced deceased in the home. The man was taken into custody.

The woman has been identified as Latonya Anderson.

Troy Moulton, 33, of Whitby, has been charged with second-degree murder. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Durham police.