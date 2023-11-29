Woman found guilty of first-degree murder and arson in deadly Aurora fire
A 41-year-old woman from Aurora, Ont. has been found guilty of first-degree murder and arson in relation to a homicide that happened in July 2019.
A news release by York Regional Police says that about four years ago, on July 27, 2019, police and Central York Fire Services responded to a fire call at a house on Edward Street at about 1 a.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived. Firefighters were able to control the fire about an hour later and discovered the body of 38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley.
Police deemed the death suspicious and involved the homicide unit.
Police arrested then-36-year-old Melissa Galea of Aurora that same day in connection to the death of Oakley. She was originally charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.
On Nov. 24, 2023, a jury found Galea guilty of first-degree murder and arson.
-
Cooler day ahead for Thursday, with a chance of snowIt will cool down a little more each day for the next couple days in Calgary.
-
Police investigating two reports of a driver offering a ride to a female youthPolice are investigating two separate incidents where a driver approached a female youth in Kitchener and offered her a ride.
-
Siakam, Barnes help Raptors upset Suns 112-105; Phoenix's win streak ends at sevenPascal Siakam scored 22 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the Toronto Raptors upset Phoenix for a 112-105 win on Wednesday, snapping the Suns' seven-game win streak.
-
Christmas trees in full stock and companies are ready for customersWith Christmas around the corner, businesses selling natural trees are preparing for a big crush of customers in the days to come.
-
Valuable stolen statue found in Vancouver SROA 200-pound life-sized bronze sculpture of a horse's head that was stolen from The Gallery George on West Hastings Street more than two weeks ago has been found in one piece and without a scratch.
-
MLA 'shocked' at conditions in Abbotsford hospitalAn Abbotsford MLA is comparing conditions inside Abbotsford Regional Hospital to something you might find in a “third world country.”
-
Guelph approves property tax hike in 2024Guelph’s 2024 property tax hike won’t be as high as initially proposed.
-
Nipissing District Victim Services brings newest K9 recruit on board to start trainingTo meet the demand of the number of clients who need trauma support, Victim Services of Nipissing District has brought a new partner on board to help: a young yellow Labrador puppy named Toby.
-
Prosecutors seek up to 18 years for B.C. woman accused of courtroom stabbingCrown counsel argued Wednesday that the woman who stabbed another woman in a B.C. courtroom should face between 15 and 18 years behind bars.