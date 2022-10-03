Woman found in critical condition on Meaford street: OPP

Provincial police are investigating after a woman was found in critical condition in Meaford early Monday morning.

According to Grey Bruce OPP, officers and Grey County paramedics got a call shortly before 5 a.m. about a person in medical distress on Albert Street.

Police say the woman was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Officers closed the road between Thompson Street and Birchwood Court for the investigation and requested the public avoid the area.

Meanwhile, provincial police ask anyone with information that might assist in the case to contact them or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Police say they will provide updates on the investigation as they become available.