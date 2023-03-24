Woman found unresponsive in RCMP cell on First Nation, police watchdog investigating death
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive in an RCMP cell in a First Nations community.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said RCMP arrested a woman around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Chemawawin, a First Nations community about 37 kilometres east of Grand Rapids.
RCMP told the IIU the woman was intoxicated and taken to the Chemawawin RCMP detachment and put in a cell. The next morning around 10 a.m., RCMP reported that the woman was found unresponsive.
"CPR was started immediately. Nurses from the community’s nursing station attended and pronounced the female deceased," the IIU said in a release.
The IIU is now investigating the death, and is asking anyone who may have information or video footage that may help investigators to call 1-844-667-6060.
It said as this involves a death, it will be requesting a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.
IIU said it will not be providing any further details as the investigation is ongoing.
