Woman found with serious, suspicious injuries in Wilmot Township: WRPS

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

Regional police are investigating after a woman was found in Wilmot Township with serious injuries that are believed to be suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Peel Street and Bleams Road in New Hamburg.

The injured woman was found inside a home and was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

