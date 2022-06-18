Woman found with severe burns in Scarborough residence dies; man arrested
A woman has died after she was found with severe burns in a residence in Scarborough on Friday, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Emergency crews were called to 275 Chester Le Boulevard, east of Victoria Park Avenue, just before 2 p.m. for a fire.
When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman suffering from severe burns. They were both taken to hospital.
On Saturday, the woman was pronounced dead in hospital, police said. She has been identified as 37-year-old Henrietta Viski of Toronto.
Police said 38-year-old Norbert Budai was arrested, and charges are pending.
Budai is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday morning.
Viski is the city's 32nd homicide victim of this year.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Saskatoon police chief says man's death in custody an 'unfortunate incident'Police Chief Troy Cooper says the Saskatoon Police Service will provide as much information as possible as an investigation into a police custody death gets underway.
-
Here's when Vancouver's Kitsilano Pool might reopen after extensive damageVancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool might reopen this summer in spite of earlier concerns that extensive damage from a winter storm could leave the destination closed all season.
-
Police investigating 'potential links' between homicide and earlier shootingPolice say that they are investigating “potential links” between a fatal shooting in the city’s west end on Sunday afternoon and another shooting that took place nearby minutes prior.
-
New ferry named after former Mi'kmaw grand chief launches in Cape BretonA new ferry named after the former grand chief of the We’koqma’q First Nation was officially launched in Cape Breton Monday.
-
Newmarket senior charged with sexual assault of a young girlA Newmarket senior faces charges in connection with sexual assault allegations involving a young girl.
-
Windsor lottery winner plans to pay off his mortgage and adopt a dog with $1 million prizeA Windsor man who is always down to try his luck with a lottery ticket was “speechless” when it finally paid off — to the tune of $1 million.
-
Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in BudapestKylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event.
-
Ontario couple loses $370,000 in cryptocurrency scamPolice in Ontario are issuing a warning after a couple lost more than $370,000 in a cryptocurrency scam.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater samples remain low, researchers sayThe COVID-19 viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater declined 56 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.