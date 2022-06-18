Woman found with severe burns in Scarborough residence dies; man arrested

A woman has died after she was found with severe burns in a residence in Scarborough on Friday, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Emergency crews were called to 275 Chester Le Boulevard, east of Victoria Park Avenue, just before 2 p.m. for a fire.

When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman suffering from severe burns. They were both taken to hospital.

On Saturday, the woman was pronounced dead in hospital, police said. She has been identified as 37-year-old Henrietta Viski of Toronto.

Police said 38-year-old Norbert Budai was arrested, and charges are pending.

Budai is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday morning.

Viski is the city's 32nd homicide victim of this year.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).