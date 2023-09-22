Woman dies in hospital after suspected hit-and-run left her severely injured on Ajax road
A woman has died in hospital after being found severely injured on a road in Ajax, Ont. Wednesday in a suspected hit-and-run.
Officers with Durham Regional Police Service found the 57-year-old woman suffering from “severe head trauma” in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road at around 5 a.m. She was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
The woman has since died in hospital, police said Friday.
After reviewing video surveillance, investigators said they believe the woman was struck by a northbound pick-up truck that fled the scene.
Investigators ask anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, to contact Det. Const. Dalgetty of the Collision Investigations Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5217, or Crime Stoppers anonymously
-
-
Calgarians walk in support of veterans to raise awareness for mental-health initiativesCalgary veterans, both active and retired, walked alongside family members and friends for the sixth annual Canadian Walk for Veterans on Saturday at South Glenmore Park.
-
Funeral held for Bangladeshi university student killed while crossing Calgary roadFuneral services were held Saturday for a 21-year-old University of Calgary student who was struck and killed while crossing the street on Sept. 14.
-
Rules surrounding Midland parking machines to be revisitedParking machines have been the talk of the Town in Midland for quite some time, and the topic is being brought up yet again.
-
Police arrest man for hate-motivated assault in KitchenerWaterloo regional police arrested a man on Saturday for what they're calling a hate-motivated assault.
-
'The Forty-Eight': Winnipeg Jets unveil alternate jersey for upcoming seasonThe Winnipeg Jets have unveiled their new alternate jersey for the 2023-24 season.
-
Canucks face off against each other in team scrimmage ahead of pre-season openerVancouver Canucks players squared off against each other Saturday in a full-contact scrimmage ahead of Sunday's first pre-season game in Calgary against the Flames.
-
More help offered to 100 people forced to flee fire-damaged Fredericton apartmentsCommunity groups in New Brunswick are coming together to help more than 100 people in Fredericton who fled a burning apartment building last Thursday.
-
'No major incidents': Students partying responsibly at Western University HomecomingTens of thousands of people were celebrating in and around campus for Western University Homecoming on Saturday.