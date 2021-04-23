Woman from Calling Lake dies in vehicle rollover

A vehicle rollover on Wednesday in the Athabasca area resulted in the death of a woman from Calling Lake.

Athabasca RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 813, approximately 120 kilometres north of Athabasca, at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 78-year-old man from Calling Lake was driving a pick-up truck southbound when he lost control and entered an east ditch, causing the truck to roll multiple times, RCMP said.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and provided first aid to four of the five occupants involved in the collision, however, a 75-year-old woman also from Calling Lake was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

Fire services and Athabasca RCMP also responded to the rollover.

RCMP said in a press release that poor road conditions are believed to have contributed to the fatality.

Athabasca RCMP’s investigation is ongoing.