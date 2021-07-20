Woman from Waterloo, Ont., victim of drowning on Manitoulin Island
A 64-year-old woman from Waterloo, Ont., drowned Monday evening at a camp on Manitoulin Island, Ontario Provincial Police said.
OPP responded to a call just after 8 p.m. about a person who went under water and didn't resurface in Assiginack Township.
"Investigation determined a couple were staying at a camp on Watersedge Lane," police said in a news release Tuesday.
"Both parties went swimming when one of them went underwater and did not resurface. The person was recovered and transported to hospital in Little Current via Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services."
The victim has been identified as Catherine Plomske, 64. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. A post-mortem is scheduled at a later date under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
