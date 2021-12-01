Woman grabbed at by stranger while showering in her Toronto home: police

Toronto police have initiated an investigation after a man allegedly attempted to grab a woman through her bathroom window in a Toronto home early Wednesday morning.

According to a release on Wednesday, Toronto police officers responded to a call for a break-and-enter in the Melrose and Grand Avenues area of Mimico just after 12 a.m.

It was reported that a man opened a window to a basement apartment in the residence before reaching in and attempting to grab a woman in the washroom while she was taking a shower.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene after the woman screamed.

Police are describing the suspect as a white male between the ages of 18 and 35 years old.

Investigators said they believe the same individual may be responsible for other attempted break-and-enters.

Toronto police says it will continue to have officers patrol the area and are encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to police.