Woman grabbed from behind by stranger during sex assault in Surrey park: RCMP
Police are looking for witnesses as they try to identify a suspect in a sexual assault at a Surrey, B.C., park.
The local RCMP detachment said Tuesday that the assault occurred last week in Bear Creek Park.
Mounties were called to the area shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 27, after a woman reported she'd been grabbed from behind by a man she didn't know while walking through the park.
The woman was able to get away, but the suspect had left the area by the time police arrived.
Officers released a partial description of the suspect, but said they're working with the victim and a forensic sketch artist to come up with something more specific.
They're also looking for witnesses who may be able to provide more information.
The man has been described as being in his 20s, with what police call a "darker complexion." He has black curly hair past his ears, the RCMP said, and is about 5'10" with a medium build.
At the time of the assault, he was wearing a grey hoodie and baggy pants.
