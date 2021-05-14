Woman grabbed from Dauphin home by man with a knife: RCMP

A 21-year-old woman was grabbed from inside her Dauphin home by an intruder wielding a knife, Manitoba RCMP said.

Mounties were called to a home on 3rd Avenue SE in the City of Dauphin on Thursday afternoon for a report that a man was trying to stab a woman.

When officers got to the home, they were told a man had allegedly broken in while armed with a knife, grabbed a 21-year-old woman whom he knew, forced her outside and took off on foot.

RCMP said the man and the woman were found in the area. The man was arrested, and a knife was found nearby.

The woman was unharmed.

RCMP said 30-year-old Daniel Allen Renner of Dauphin is facing charges of kidnapping, breaking and entering, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Mounties continue to investigate.