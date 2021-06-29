Woman handed six-year sentence for Saskatoon man’s death

Sheritta Kahpeaysewat, 34, was sentenced to six years in a federal institution after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of 54-year-old Colin Sutherland.

Court of Queen’s Bench heard on Tuesday the two were in a relationship.

On April 1, 2018, they returned to Sutherland’s apartment in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North at 1 p.m., where they began drinking and consuming drugs. A neighbour says they heard screaming and loud noises coming from the suite.

At 11:35 p.m., Saskatoon police responded to a call from Kahpeaysewat and arrived to find Sutherland dead with a stab wound to the middle of his torso.

Kahpeaysewat maintains she doesn’t recall exactly what happened, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter less than two weeks before a trial was set to begin.

“I don't speak on behalf of the family, but they've said to me that this was a great relief to them that they did not have to go through the trial process,” said Crown prosecutor Evan Thompson.

“It’s never easy, it wouldn't have been easy in this case.”

A joint submission from the Crown and Kahpeaysewat’s counsel Brian Pfefferle of six years ended up as 966 days or just over two-and-a-half years after remand credit.

“A six year sentence is a significant one, but it's certainly a manageable one,” said Pfefferle. “This is someone who is going to be able to get back into the community, hopefully go back to a productive position in society, continue living an otherwise law abiding life.”

Kahpeaysewat had no prior criminal record.

Sutherland’s daughter Kelsie gave a statement in court, saying all she wanted was for her dad to walk her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding on July 17, and that her son — born in November 2018 – has lost a role model.

“He’d be the closest Indigenous person who’d be able to pass on traditional knowledge to my son,” she said. “I do want him to have that, I want him to grow up with that experience, but that just means that I will have to do a lot of learning myself.”